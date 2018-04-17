VW independent/submitted information

The City of Van Wert will begin its brush pickup program for 2018 on Monday, May 7. Brush should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m.

City workers will not pick up limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long. Workers will also not pick up brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors. Homeowners who use a trimming service are responsible for disposing of the tree. Also, brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

Brush will be picked up one ward at a time, starting with First Ward on Monday, Second War on Tuesday, Third Ward on Wednesday, and Fourth Ward on Thursday.