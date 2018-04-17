Area baseball teams ranked in poll
Van Wert independent sports
Several area teams are ranked in this week’s Prep Baseball Report (PBR) statewide poll.
In Division IV, Lincolnview (8-0) is up two spots to No. 3, while Hicksville is down four spots to No. 7. Crestview (5-2) debuted in this week’s poll at No. 24.
In Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf dropped 16 spots to No. 18, and in Division II, Defiance is No. 1, while fellow Western Buckeye League member is No. 2.
