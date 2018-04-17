VW independent/submitted information

Nine Van Wert area employers recently earned recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for reaching a year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers received BWC’s 100 Percent Award during the Van Wert Area Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“Accolades aside, I’m sure there is no better reward for these employers than to see their employees go home safely to their families after each shift,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “Keeping workers healthy and productive is the type of commitment that we need to build a culture of safety in every Ohio workplace.”

Local employers recognized with the 100 Percent Award include:

Acme Machine Automatics

Alexander & Bebout Inc.

Ayers Mechanical Group LLC

Bebout & Houg Roofing & Siding Inc.

City of Delphos

Crestview Local Schools

Delphos Interfaith Thrift Shop

Hearth and Home at Van Wert

Lincolnview Local School District

Recipients of the 100 Percent Award are among 13 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories:

The Special Award for Safety recognizes employers with at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury resulting in a day or more away from work.

The Group Award for Safety recognizes employers with the lowest incident rate within their business/industry type;

The Achievement Award recognizes employers that reduced incident rates from the previous year by 25-percent or more.

The Van Wert Area Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.