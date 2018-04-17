VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — This year’s edition of Convoy Community Days is changing up things by holding the event earlier in the year. The 2018 festival will be held Friday and Saturday, July 13-14.

The parade will be held Saturday at 4 p.m., with the parade line-up at 3 that afternoon. The parade route will begin at Crestview School and travel west on Tully Street, then north on North Main Street to Edgewood Park.

This year’s Community Days theme is “Edgewood Park … Building Our Community”.Edgewood Park is an essential part of the Convoy community, providing a kid-friendly and safe place to participate in sporting events, as well as a site for a variety of community events that hold community together.

For more information about the parade, contact Connie Kreischer, parade chairman, at 419.203.5288, by email at ckreischer@frontier.comor by regular mail at P.O. Box 233, Convoy, OH 45832.