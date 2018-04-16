VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices range from a low of $2.38 — 21 cents lower than the state average — to the state average of $2.59 this week.

As usual, the low gasoline price of $2.38 is at Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center. The two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on South Shannon and North Washington and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington are all at $2.39, just a penny higher.

The One Stop Shop station on North Washington Street is selling gasoline at $2.53 a gallon this week, while the remainder of Van Wert service stations the Marathon station at the Brookside Convenience Store on West Main, the Shell station on South Washington, and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main are all at $2.59 a gallon.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio rose 5.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.71 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 28 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 23.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 17.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 30.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“The seasonal surge at gas pumps is in full motion, causing the most dreaded time of year for fearful motorists, especially of what may still be coming,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the national average gas price now at its highest since July 26, 2015, I can’t immediately allay all fears of a continued spike in gas prices; however, we’re likely in the closing innings of the seasonal rise — let’s just hope we don’t go to extra innings.

“In the past few years, the average date that gas prices have peaked is mid-May, which is just around the corner, and by all metrics, that could be very close to what we expect this time around,” DeHaan added. “Refinery maintenance has gone well thus far, and gasoline supply has continued to push higher as more refiners conclude their work. With the transition to summer gasoline also wrapping up, the reasons for gas prices to rise will shrink.”