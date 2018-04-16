Caleb J. Onnen Gossard, 20, of Delphos, died Saturday, April 14, 2018.

He was born March 5, 1998.

Survivors include his mother, Bethany (Rhoades/Dasher) One of Delphos; his father, Donald L. Gossard II of Lima; two sisters, Abigail (David) Temple of Virginia and Maggie Onnen of Michigan; a nephew, Jaxon Gilley of Virginia; his girlfriend, Kaylin Hartstock of Delphos; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A brother, Cole; and his great-grandmother, Marilyn Earl, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Private burial services will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday April 19, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

