Annabelle R. Vandemark, 96, of Elida, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

She was born August 12, 1921, the daughter of Sherman and Lillis (McKelvey) Ross, who both preceded her in death. On February 22, 1941, she married Wilbur Vandemark, who died January 16, 2005.

Survivors include her children, Debra (Craig) Salhoff of Hagerstown, Indiana, Keaton (Janie Watkins) Vandemark of Spring Hope, North Carolina, Marsha Vandemark of Williston, and Larry (Sharon Brenneman) Vandemark of Elida; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A sister, Leora Thomas, and a brother, Willis Ross, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida, with the Rev. Bruce Tumblin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Immanuel United Methodist Church or Lutheran Home of Mercy in Williston.

