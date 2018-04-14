The Van Wert Middle School boys track team dominated the Wayne Trace Invitational on Thursday night, coming out on top as the overall champion. Individual event champions include: Arnez Riley in the 100m dash and 400m dash, Hunter Sherer in the 1600m run and 800m run, Ty Jackson in the 110m and 200m hurdles, the 4x100m relay (Jake Stechschulte, Logan Dotson, Carter Miller, and Connor Pratt), the 4x400m relay (Gage Wannemacher, Hunter Sherer, Arnez Riley, and Ethan Brown), and Connor Pratt in the Pole Vault. The Van Wert Middle School girls team finished 3rd overall with individual champions of Sophia Houg in the 100m dash, and Tyra McClain in the 1600m run. photo submitted