DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Providing leadership events has become a new traditional locally, with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce sponsoring the annual one-day Leadercast event for five years, including the 2018 event. Now, Trinity Friends Church is hosting a simulcast of the two-day Global Leadership Summit, which provides more of a spiritual take on the idea of leadership.

The summit, which is expected to draw approximately a half-million people at 600 sites around the United States, will be simulcast in 60 languages in 135 foreign countries. This year’s event, which will be held Thursday and Friday, August 9-10, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day, features 14 speakers, including actor Denzel Washington and Apple Senior Vice President of Retail Angela Ahrendts. Local organizer Rich Spridgeon said the summit is faith-based, but includes a diverse mix of speakers.

Spridgeon, who along with Doug Roop, is helping organize the local simulcast, said the summit, which features a diverse mix of speakers is faith-based — and very popular. Roop noted that the 7,200-seat auditorium in Chicago that hosts the event each year is sold out a year in advance.

“It’s very well known,” Roop said, adding that the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, also hosts a simulcast of the summit that drew 5,000 people last year.

The attendance goal for the Trinity Friends simulcast, which will be held in the church’s Family Life Center, is 100 people, which Spridgeon and Roop said would be a good start for a local live broadcast of the event.

The organizers said the local simulcast would allow local residents and young people to attend the summit without having to travel to Fort Wayne or other communities that broadcast the event.

Spridgeon said he especially would like to see young people attend the summit, because of the great leadership information presented during the event.

“We want to get them involved, because we feel the future of our community is the young people,” Spridgeon noted, adding that sponsorships would be available for young people wanting to attend the event, but who are unable to afford the cost of a ticket.

Tickets for the event are $189 for adults for the two-day summit, although young people, college and seminary instructors, and active duty and reserve military members qualify for a discounted ticket price. The Trinity Friends event will also provide breakfast and lunch both days.

Roop added that, while the summit is not just for young people, he feels they would benefit from the content provided.

“It’s an opportunity for young people to come, alongside some business leaders, some community leaders, and attend the summit,” Roop noted. “It’s a really good chance for them to get more leadership training.”

Roop said organizers are also looking to provide an opportunity for area school faculty members to attend the summit, along with their students, since continuing education units (CEUs) are available for teachers who attend, while also providing a lower cost option for local business and community leaders than traveling to another site.

We’re hoping to provide the same leadership quality here at home, so companies don’t have to spend the money to go to Fort Wayne,” Roop said.

Registration is now available and will runs right up to the day of the event, although the price will increase for those who register after June 26. Those wanting to register can go to the Trinity Friends website, www.trinityfriendschurch.com, for a link to register, as well as to find out more about the summit.