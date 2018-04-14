Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that a rebate agreement that has saved Ohio agencies more than $730,000 on the cost of naloxone has been extended for another year.

The renewed agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will continue to allow non-federal public entities in Ohio to receive a $6 rebate for each Amphastar naloxone syringe purchased until March 31, 2019.

“This rebate has had a major impact on the cost associated with using naloxone to save lives,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Those battling addiction deserve the chance to recover, and by securing this rebate for Ohio, agencies have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars off of the normal price for this drug.”

So far, the rebate has saved 127 agencies a total of $732,384 for naloxone purchases made between March 2015 and December 2017.

A full list of agencies that have received naloxone rebates can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

When given to a person overdosing on an opioid like heroin or fentanyl, naloxone can limit or stop the overdose by reversing the effects of the opioid on the brain.

Attorney General DeWine asked Amphastar for the rebates in February 2015 following a dramatic increase in their cost for naloxone. The rebate agreement then went into effect in March 2015 and has been renewed three times.

If Amphastar raises its wholesale price of naloxone during the term of the agreement, the company will also increase the rebate amount.

Non-federal, Ohio government agencies are eligible to receive rebate payments. This includes, but is not limited to, state agencies, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency medical services, county health departments, Project DAWN community programs, and county or local government agencies.

For information on how to apply for the rebates, visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/NaloxoneRebate.