VW independent/submitted information

The fourth round of Crestview High School RMA Award recipients were recently announced by Principal Mike Biro and Greg Kulwicki of the Convoy Community Foundation.

The Foundation, in conjunction with Crestview High School, has established the “Crestview High School RMA Award” this school year. The recipients included freshman S. Kline and sophomore foreign exchange student A. Balimbingan.

Students are nominated for the award by fellow classmates, faculty, staff, and administration for exhibiting strong character, leadership, service, and school pride — all vital pieces of the Right Mental Attitude (RMA).

The Foundation, led by Kulwicki, funds the purchase of t-shirts for the recipients, along with gifts from the following Convoy community merchants: Knight Pizza, D’s on Main, Pizza Hut, Shear Magic, the Sophisticut, the Secret Garden, and Convoy Tastee Freeze, along with individual donors. Parents of the winners receive dinner from Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ in Convoy.

RMA Awards are presented weekly and are recognized in small groups throughout the year.