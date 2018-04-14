VW independent/submitted information

Thirty members of the TWIG II met in the conference room at the Van Wert County Hospital on April 9, 2018. They were greeted by hostess, Sharon Bolenbaugh. After the invocation given by Barb Adams, lunch was served by the hospital.

Kathy Keyser introduced our speaker, Cheryl Larbus, the author of Grandpa Tom’s Tent, illustrated by Danh Tran. She wrote the book to help children (adults, too) understand God’s perspective of life and death and shared her personal family experiences and her Christian faith.

Larbus complimented the local group of volunteers of having hearts of gold for caring and helping the Van Wert community. She emphasized that each person has a story. After she read her heart-warming book to the group, members were invited to ask questions. She also donated copies of her book to the hospital gift shop and to hospice.

A business meeting followed and the June meeting was discussed. The group will be meeting with TWIG I at the Community Health Professional building on June 11. The program will be “Tips for Trips” by Linda Stanley, assisted by Joy McCleery. Members are asked to wear vacation clothes. It is going to be a fun gathering!

The next meeting will be May 14 with Samantha Turnwald of the Council on Aging. The hostess will be Diana Crow and the invocation will be given by Diane Haller.

Members in attendance were Barb Adams, Sandy Amundson, Robbin Benner, Sharon Bolenbaugh, Diana Crow, Judy Fox, Del Free, Nancy Gribler, Diane Haller, Connie Hart, Linda Heath, Judy Jackson, Ella Jackson, Arlene Keyser, Kathy Keyser, Shirley Litchy, Judy Linton, Joy McCleery, Bev Mercer, Janet Merkle, Corinne Mowry, Joyce Oechsle, Sue Price, Beverlee Profit, Katy Sill, Shirley Soldner, Linda Stanley, Barb Sunderland, Sharon Witten, and Nancy Wolverton.