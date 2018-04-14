VW independent/submitted information

The First United Methodist Preschool will be hosting a Craft & Vendor show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert.

This is a fundraising event to benefit the preschool for the purchase of new items for its music and large motor rooms. Join the preschool for shopping, chair massages, and a bake sale.

For more information on the craft and vendor show or the preschool, contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, or by email aellerbrock@wcoil.com.

Find the preschool online at www.fumpreschool.com.