VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club announces its 2018 Pancake Day fundraising event to be held from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 5, in the Van Wert High School commons area.

Along with pancakes, Arby’s of Van Wert is providing its sausage gravy and biscuits again this year. Title sponsors for the fundraiser are Central Insurance Companies and Strategence Capital.

The annual Pancake Day fundraiser is the first of two fundraising events for the Service Club each year. The money raised through fundraising is donated to many worthwhile projects and activities in Van Wert and surrounding communities.

The Service Club finances the Van Wert County Summer Speech program, which offers a crucial and beneficial summer speech program that gives children the ability to retain the speech skills they learned throughout the school year and to grow and add new skills throughout the summer.

Van Wert Service Club also supports many local projects, activities, and organizations including:

Van Wert High School Service Pack, Van Wert Youth Baseball, Van Wert County Junior Fair, Van Wert County Junior Achievement, Buckeye Boys’ & Girls’ State, the R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award program, Van Wert DARE program, Van Wert Youth Football, The Salvation Army, Van Wert County 4-H, the YWCA Summer Food Program, local Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and many others.

Service Club members would like to invite everyone to join them at this year’s event. Tickets are $7 each, with children age 10 and under free (dine-in only). Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any Service Club member.

For more information, email vwserviceclub@gmail.com.