Pat Crummey, 2017-18 United Way campaign chair, announces the last planned event to help raise money for the 2017 campaign.

Fiesta Fun Friday — a reverse raffle event — will be held at Willow Bend Country Club on Friday, May 4, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Premier sponsors for this event are Central Insurance Company, Citizens National Bank, and Federal-Mogul Corporation.

Area residents will not want to miss this fun and festive event. The reverse raffle grand prize is $1,000 cash. Tickets for the evening are $35 per person or $60 per couple. The ticket price includes a variety of Mexican buffet items, one drink ticket, and one ticket for the reverse raffle.

The first raffle will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. and continue until the last ticket remains. Other activities will include live auctions for additional re-entries into the reverse raffle and plenty of side games for additional prizes. There will be a raffle for specialty themed sombreros, with Men’s and Women’s packages, Downtown Van Wert, Lucky Lottery, and Fiesta Fun all providing additional chances to the $1,000 grand prize.

Mike Schlagbaum will be the emcee for the evening. Casual attire is preferred.

Tickets available at the United Way office, 1151 Westwood Drive, or contact the United Way at 419.238.6689. The event is limited to 250 tickets sold; get a ticket before it is too late.