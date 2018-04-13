SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Overholt brothers put on quite a show during a 9-3 victory over visiting Columbus Grove on Thursday.

The two combined for five hits, one RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases, with senior Chayten going 3-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases, while freshman Collin went 2-2 with a trio of runs scored and three stolen bases.

“Just tremendous competitors and baseball knowledge between Chayten and Collin,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “It has been fun to see Chayten take over a leadership role of this team and to see Collin step behind the plate and be our starting catcher as a freshman.”

The Lancers wasted no time, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Chayten Overholt stole home, Brayden Evans stole third, Jaden Youtsey stole second, then a grounder to left field by Ethan Kemler scored Evans and Youtsey.

Lincolnview struck twice more in the second inning. Collin Overholt opened with a single, advanced to second on a fly ball by Thad Walker, then scored on a double by Chayten, who later scored on a Bulldog error.

Columbus Grove scored twice in the top of the third, but the Lancers responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Collin Overholt singled, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third then scored on a fly ball by Evans. Youtsey followed that with an RBI single that plated Chayten Overholt to give the Lancers a 7-2 lead.

Creed Jessee blasted a triple to center field in the fifth inning, then two batters later Collin Overholt walked. Jessee scored on a passed ball, Overholt stole second then crossed home plate on an RBI single by Ethan Parsons.

Columbus Grove’s final run came in the top of the sixth.

Gavin Carter pitched 4.2 innings and struck out nine, walking two and giving up two runs on three hits. Youtsey pitched the remaining 2.1 innings and gave up a run on two hits while striking out four and walking two.

Lincolnview (8-0, 2-0 NWC) will play New Knoxville at Fifth Third Field in Dayton Sunday at 4 p.m.