COLUMBUS — This year, the Ohio Department of Transportation is investing $2.35 billion into nearly 1,000 projects that will preserve existing roads and bridges, enhance capacity, and improve safety.

In Van Wert County, projects total an estimated $1.64 million and include resurfacing Ohio 709, from Township Road 58 to Ohio 116, and the chip sealing of Ohio 81, from Ohio 49 to the Allen County line (see accompanying map).District 1 will be working on 53 projects this summer and fall, at a total estimated cost of $56.6 million.

Other significant northwest Ohio contract projects include:

The reconstruction and widening of Interstate 75:

Through Toledo between I-475 and Lagrange Street. The $132 million project enters its fourth and final year.

Through the city of Findlay and Hancock County. The $114 million project enters its second year.

Through downtown Toledo between South Avenue and Dorr Street. The $155 million, four-year project begins late this summer.

The bridge construction of the Ohio 64 Waterville Bridge. The $13 million project recently began.

Over 411 lane miles of resurfacing projects across the 16 counties.

“Roads and bridges don’t get better over time. That’s why 90 cents of every dollar we’re investing this year is to take care of what we have,” said ODOT Director Jerry Wray. “We’re using better data and more frequent maintenance to address the small issues with our infrastructure before they become big issues.”

ODOT and contractors will repair or replace 5,645 miles of pavement, enough to pave a four-lane highway from Columbus to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and perform work on 1,040 bridges.

While orange barrels can be an inconvenience, they are a sign of progress and improvement. Since 2011, ODOT has invested an unprecedented $16.4 billion into 7,918 projects across the state. ODOT is responsible for maintaining 43,211 lane miles of roadway and 14,095 bridges. Ohio has the fourth largest interstate system by lane miles. Ohio’s transportation infrastructure supports the state’s 6.5 million jobs.

“Our transportation network is Ohio’s most valuable man-made asset,” said Wray. “It gives us the ability to move goods to market, get to work, take our children to school, visit an amusement park or explore the beautiful natural wonders of Ohio.”

Despite a near-record level of road work, last year saw the second lowest number of work zone crashes in a decade in Ohio. There were 4,891 work zone crashes, resulting in 119 serious injuries and 19 deaths. The vast majority of these crashes were caused by drivers following too close.

“We need drivers to pay attention every moment they are behind the wheel, but it’s even more vital in work zones,” Wray said. “These zones often contain narrow lanes and changing traffic patterns. When driving through work zones, drivers need to leave more room between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them, slow down, pay attention, and avoid all distractions.”

ODOT crews were struck 152 times last year. Ohio law requires that drivers move over or slow down when they see ODOT crews working along the roadway.

Unfortunately, through the years 164 ODOT employees have lost their lives while on the job.

The Ohio Department of Transportation maintains the state’s largest man-made asset — the transportation system. ODOT’s mission is to provide the safe and easy movement of people and goods from place to place. As a $2.8 billion per year enterprise, ODOT invests the bulk of its resources in system preservation through maintenance, construction and snow and ice operations.

