Lincolnview High School softball player Morgan Miller is the first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2018 spring sports season. Last week, the junior infielder went 9 for 14 with six doubles and 12 RBI. She also walked twice and scored five runs. “Morgan has started the season well as she is driving in runs with key hits with runners on base,” head coach Brad Doidge said. “Defensively, she has played a solid third base.” Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by sending an e-mail to sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent