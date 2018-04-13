VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County of Developmental Disabilities (VWDD) has been in the Van Wert community for over 50 years, providing services and funds to meet the needs of those with disabilities.

VWDD recently partnered with Brand It Marketing Communications in Rockford to design a new logo, website, and social media presence to meet the current needs and demands of the community it serves. As part of VWDD’s growing brand identity and commitment to its community, it is looking to community members for their stories on how VWDD has worked in their lives or the lives of those around them.

“The intention of our new brand identity is to illustrate that we go beyond our boundaries to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Stephen Mercer, VWDD business manager. “We service individuals with disabilities and their families — from birth throughout life. Since we utilize Person Centered Planning, it is important for us to best represent the connection of all parties involved.”

The stories provided by community members who have been touched by services offered through VWDD will be showcased on a new website, www.vanwertdd.com, in a special feature called “What’s Your Story.” VWDD case managers will work with families to gain approval and photographs of those individuals being highlighted. The write up will then be posted on the website and shared on social media.

“We believe that highlighting those who have seen success with the services at VWDD and sharing their stories of growth, will offer hope and courage to others,” Mercer added. “Those who have been through our programs should feel proud. We want them to know that we recognize their accomplishments — and the rest of the world should, too!”

The mission of the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities is to actively pursue quality programs, services, and supports that assist children and adults in achieving their greatest potential and dignity in all life areas: educationally, vocationally, as a family member, and citizen in the community. Visit the above VWDD website to learn more.