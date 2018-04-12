There were a number of ways I could go with this week’s column, but I have chosen to reflect on the power music can have on not only audience members, but also the performer. This Saturday evening, April 14, at 7:30 p.m., the Lima Symphony Orchestra will be giving its final concert of the season. The theme of the concert is “Music is Life.” This could take your thoughts in many directions, but once you hear and get acquainted with the music, it all makes sense.

The concert begins with The Moldau by Bedrich Smetana, which depicts beautiful scenes of the Bohemian landscape and evokes a proud sense of nationalism. One can picture the beauty of the green rolling hills and the shimmering, flowing waters as one listens to this gorgeous tone poem.

Throughout the 19th century, feelings of nationalism swept across much of Europe. People hungered not only for political freedom, but also for cultural experiences that would reflect their ethnic heritage. Nowhere were these sentiments stronger than in Bohemia, the birthplace of Smetana (part of the Czech Republic today, Bohemia was a part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in the early 1800s).

The Lima Symphony Chorus then takes the stage to perform with the orchestra’s strings in the Sunrise Mass by composer Ola Gjeilo. have not yet heard this piece, but am told it is deeply moving and beautiful. Singing in the chorus are two Van Wert residents: Paula LaRue and Seth Baker.

The last piece of music on the concert is Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and is really the one that inspired me to write this column today. Originally written as a piano piece, Ravel orchestrated it and I believe brings out even more color and power than the piano alone could create. Even my wife agrees with me on this!

As a performer on trumpet in the symphony, I have been preparing my part for this enormously powerful work for the past three weeks. In order to get the feel for the piece, it often helps to listen to and even play along with some of the best in the world. Last night, thanks to YouTube, I was able to play along with the Chicago Symphony. It doesn’t get much better than that!

As I was playing along with the Chicago Symphony recording, I got a feeling of power and inspiration that one can only experience as a performer. The next best would be as an audience member. It takes an excellent performance of a piece, but it really starts with the masterful work of a composer; in this case, Mussorgsky. The music takes you through a musical art gallery ending the majestic “Great Gate of Kiev”.

If you would like to experience the exhilarating feeling of this great music, I would invite you to the Lima Symphony Orchestra concert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Crouse Memorial Hall in downtown Lima. I am sure you can pick up tickets at the door and I think you will be glad you did. I should also mention that my good friend and former Van Wert High School Band director Tony Alessandrini will be playing trombone in the concert.

Also on the docket this weekend is the Van Wert High School musical, Mary Poppins. I understand it will be a delightful performance. Many talented students have worked long and hard and will be joined with a pit orchestra ready to entertain you. There are three performances starting Thursday night and ending on Saturday night. Tickets are available at the Niswonger Box Office.

While at the box office, don’t forget the music of Bostyx, which finishes the Niswonger season on April 21. We just hit a thousand seats sold, so tickets are getting scarce, but if you hurry you can still get in for this big finale concert featuring the music of Styx and Boston. Bostyx is led by lead vocalist and guitarist David Victor, formerly of the band, Boston.

Now, that’s a threesome to choose from: the power of fantastic symphonic music, the entertainment of a classic musical, and the sheer enjoyment of classic rock at its best. Take your pick, or hit them all!

FINÉ.