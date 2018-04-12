VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that a number of special events are planned this weekend as part of the Epidemic of Hope anti-drug movement.

Many local young people begin experimentation with drugs by trying marijuana, the tragic development is that the drug dealers are starting to lace marijuana with fentanyl, a synthetic version of heroin that is 50-100 stronger than heroin. A few weeks ago, the Lima Police Department put out a warning bulletin that they had four overdoses in six days among marijuana-only smokers.

Young people are a target of drug dealers, and there is no way to determine if marijuana is laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is the No. 1 factor in overdose deaths in Ohio today, and the Van Wert County Ministerial Association is addressing this catastrophic expansion of addiction and possible death.

Darryl Strawberry, four-time World Series champion and eight-time New York Mets All Star, who had a career high of 335 home runs, will be at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio this Saturday, April 15, from 4 to 5 p.m., to speak with area youths about the opiate epidemic facing young people and their families today. The youth event is free and does not require a ticket.

At the same time Strawberry is speaking with area young people, the Ministerial Association is planning to bring in prevention specialist Dr. Tammy Collins to the Niswonger. Dr. Collins will be sharing with parents, grandparents, youth leaders, coaches, and others on how to prevent young people from falling into addiction.

Concerned local individuals are invited to attend the presentation by Dr. Collins from 4-5 p.m.

At 7 that evening, Strawberry’s and his wife, Tracey’s, powerful testimonies will be a central part of an event that will educate, enlighten, equip, and bring hope to area communities struggling under the crushing effects of addiction.

The 7 p.m. event is also free but does require a ticket to attend. Tickets are available at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center box office and area churches, or contact Pastor Paul Hamrick at 419.771.9378. At this time, tickets for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center are almost gone.

Part of the Epidemic of Hope Weekend was to offer special county events in Mercer, Paulding, and Van Wert counties. Strawberry and his wife will be featured speakers at each event. So even if an area resident is not able to get tickets for the event at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, don’t despair.

Seats are not reserved, so come early to make sure to get a good seat at one of the county events. Times and locations are as follows:

The Mercer County event is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 13, at New Life Christian Center, 7015 Havemann Road in Celina.

The Paulding County event will be from 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Branch Christian Fellowship, 109 N. Main St. in Paulding.

The Van Wert County event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Local communities, counties, and the area will only survive and prosper if people face this evil darkness together. The theme of this weekend of events is “We are Better Together Than Alone”. The epidemic of addiction is the No. 1 issue facing our area: economically, socially, and spiritually. The Epidemic of Hope Weekend is the beginning of turning the tide as people unite together as a team to save the area. Area residents are invited as people work together for a better tomorrow.

For more information, to donate and become a sponsor, or to order tickets, contact Pastor Paul Hamrick at 419.771.9378.