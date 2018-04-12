Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $50 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. The money was used to sponsor a child for its 28th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake. This event was held at the Olympic Lanes in Van Wert on April 6. Each year the Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts this event for the kids in our community. Here, Elks Leading Knight Keith A. Collins (left) presents a check to Nancy Eberle of Big Brothers Big Sisters.Elks photo