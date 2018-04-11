VW independent/submitted information

Everyone loves baby goats! Now those emotions can be joined with therapeutic exercise. With this new form of yoga sweeping across America, the YMCA has partnered with Bless This Mess Homestead to bring Goat Yoga to Van Wert.

Participants enjoy petting the baby goats before, during and after the yoga session. Goats roaming freely near their mates relax and calm participants as they move through poses. This combination of nature and exercise can be therapeutic through the bond that is created.

Due to the popularity of this class, the YMCA is excited to announce the addition of a second goat yoga session. Saturday, April 21st from 5-6pm. Hurry and call! We sold the first class out in TWO DAYS!

Goat yoga is calming, Zen, happiness, and therapeutic. Baby goats will be wandering around as you participate in this ONE-OF-A-KIND experience! If this isn’t on your bucket list yet, add it! YMCA Members: $5 per person Non-Members: $10 per person

Class size is limited, sign up today at the Y! (419) 238-0443