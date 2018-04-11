VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert announces the 2018 Main Street Live annual meeting and dinner celebration for the organization on Tuesday, May 8, at the Wassenberg Art Center in downtown. This year’s event will feature the restaurants and eateries of downtown Van Wert, including 133 Bistro, Black Angus on Main, Wild Willy’s, Collins Fine Foods, Truly D’Vine Bread Company, and Peking Chinese Restaurant.

This year, the organization is especially excited to welcome keynote speaker Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne. Doden’s message is sure to inspire the greater Van Wert community with the vision and success he and his organization have been able to bring the city of Fort Wayne and the entire northeast Indiana-northwest Ohio region.

During his tenure, GFW has assisted with 79 business expansions and relocations, General Motors $1.2 billion investment and Fort Wayne Metals $51-million project. Eric also has spearheaded the progress of several major community projects including the $440 million revitalization of the Electric Works Innovation District (formerly General Electric), the $100-million world-class Fort Wayne riverfront development, and the rebirth of the Historic Landing project, which is a $25-billion investment.

In addition to his position at Greater Fort Wayne, Doden is a partner in the boutique private equity firm Domo Development that has developed more than $200 million in market-rate apartments since 2012.

In addition to the dinner and keynote address, Main Street Van Wert will be handing out special awards for members of the community who have gone far above and beyond in building a vibrant and attractive downtown.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and social hour with food will begin shortly after, near 6 that evening. Tickets are just $35 per person or $60 for a pair. Additional discounts are available for tables of eight when calling in advance. Tickets must be reserved by Thursday, May 3,by calling Main Street Van Wert at 419.238.6911 or emailing dan@mainstreetvanwert.org.