2016 Lincolnview High School graduate and current Ohio State sophomore Trevor Neate scored eight points off the bench and helped the OSU “Ballstars” Basketball Club team win the NCBBA national championship with an 80-70 victory over Harvard on Sunday in South Bend, Indiana. Because just three percent of high school basketball players go on to play at the college level, the National Club Basketball Association is the fastest growing intercollegiate club basketball league in the United States. The goal is to provide collegiate student-athletes with the opportunity to play competitive, organized college basketball. Photo submitted