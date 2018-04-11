VW independent/submitted information

Early voting has begun at the offices of the Board of Elections, 120 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Beginning this past Tuesday, office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and these hours run through April 27. Monday, April 30, through Thursday, May 4, hours will run 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The Board of Elections office will also be open Saturday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 6, from 1-5 p.m. Early voting will cease at 2 p.m. Monday, May 7.

Any questions on early voting early can be answered by calling the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.