Doris Marie Wells, 85, of Van Wert, died at 10:12 p.m. April 10, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 31, 1932, in Putnam County, the daughter of Leo P. and Loda P. (Geren) Moran, who both preceded her in death. On July 21, 1951, she married Herman G. Wells, who died June 15, 2014.

Doris was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Continental High School and her favorite pastime was playing Bingo.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Kimberly) Wells of Huber Heights and Randy (Martha) Wells of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Dawn (Chris) German, Amy (Adam) Benner, Bryon (Stephanie) Wells, and Jamie (Kimberly) Ream; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A son, Gary Wells; one brother, Delbert Moran; and two sisters, Rowena Dills and Sandra Young, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Washington Township, Paulding County.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolence may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.