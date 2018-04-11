Dale B. Gleckler, 88, of Convoy, died at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born August 31,1929, in Dixon, the son of Verne E. and Jessie A. (Bauserman) Gleckler, who both preceded him in death. On May 24, 1952, he married the former Dorothy A. Schaadt, who survives.

He retired in 1991 as a specification compiler from Navistar in Fort Wayne after 46 years. Dale graduated from Tully-Convoy High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Convoy United Methodist Church, Convoy Lions Club, American Legion Post 208 in Convoy and American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. and Debra Gleckler of Convoy; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Dave Rahn of Middlebury, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jason (Whitney) Rahn, Alison (Jake) Bland, and Garret Gleckler; five great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Richard Crow of Fort Wayne.

A brother, Russell Gleckler; and one sister, Myrtle Myers, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Dr. David Rahn officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 208 of Convoy and Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Youth for Christ or Convoy United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.