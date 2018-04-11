Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Celina swept Tuesday’s track and field tri-meet against host Crestview and the Van Wert Cougars.

The Lady Bulldogs won the team standings with 92.50 points, Van Wert finished with 69.50 and Crestview tallied 10 points.

On the boys side, the Bulldogs finished with 97.50 points, followed by Van Wert (49.50) and Crestview (27).

Top individual performers (Lady Knights):

3rd place (1600m run) Ragen Harting 6:07.00;

4th place (400m dash) Allison McCoy 1:10.80;

4th place (200m dash) Mackenzie Leeth 30.80;

2nd place (High jump) Chelsea Taylor 4-06.00;

Top individual performers (Knights):

1st place (110m hurdles) Tyler White 15.90;

3rd place (100m dash) Darrin Nihiser 12.40;

2nd Place (4x200m) White, Nihiser, Nick Springer, Cayleb Pruett 1:39.90;

2nd Place (1600m run) Wyatt Richardson 5:05.00;

2nd Place (4x100m) White, Nihiser, N.Springer, Pruett 48.30;

2nd Place (400m dash) Nick Springer 56.80

2nd Place (300m hurdles) Tyler White 43.20

3rd Place (300m hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 47.70

2nd Place (200m dash) Caylib Pruett 24.50

Top invididual performers (Lady Cougars)

1st place (100m dash) Megan Braun 13.0

1st place (4x200m) Braun, Caylee Phillips, Carly Smith, Nicole Clay 1:57.0

2nd place (4x100m) Dayna Cross, Caylee Phillips, Carlie Smith, Gracie Gunter 57.6

1st place (200m dash) Caylee Phillips 28.0

1st place (4x400m) Megan Braun, Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer, Phillips 4:17.5

1st place (high jump) Gracie Gunter 4-08.00

1st place (long jump) Megan Braun 17-05.00

1st place (discus) Kirsten Clay 117-07

1st place (shot put) Abby Jackson 37-03.50

Top individual performers (Cougars)

1st place (100m dash) Jacob Hurt 11.5

3rd place (1600 run) Noah Carter 5:08

1st place (200m dash) Jacob Hurt 23.6

1st place (4x400m) Holden Reichert, Thane Cowan, Eli Rager, Blake Henry 3:37.0

1st place (high jump) Blake Henry 6-00.0

3rd place (pole vault) Noah Carter 9-00.0

1st place (long jump) Eli Rager 19-08.00

2nd place (discus) Austin Clay 147-07

1st place (shot put) Austin Clay 50-10.50