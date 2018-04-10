VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its second annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the YWCA. The winners of the Women of Achievement awards will be announced that evening during the event.

The YWCA is pleased to announce this year’s nominees in the following eight categories:

Professional Leadership — Paula Stabler and Jacqueline Welch

Advocacy — Veronica Cuevas

Women’s Empowerment — Rita Hurless

Racial Justice — Miah Katalenas and Heidi Kline

Volunteerism — Julie Burenga, Margaret Miller, and Linda Stanley

Youth Development — Teresa Shaffer and Mary Jo Wilhelm

Civic Dedication — BarB Thompson (posthumous)

Overcoming Adversity – Tisha Fast and Jan White

“The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all, so it is an absolute honor to be able to recognize these females who carry out our mission in their daily lives,” said Kelly Houg, YWCA advocacy coordinator. “We are looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating our nominees and their commitment to the Van Wert community.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the YWCA for $25, which includes a full dinner. General operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. For more information about the event, contact Houg at 419.238.6639 or khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.