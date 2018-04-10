The 2017-2018 Van Wert Basketball program recently held their awards night program to honor all the basketball players for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the program. Team and Individual awards were presented to members of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams. Special team awards were presented to (above, left to right): Drew Bagley (Pride Award), Owen Treece (Rookie of the Year Award), Jonathan Lee (Claw Award), Nate Place (Grit DTD Award), Jacoby Kelly (Cougar Award, Chairman of the Boards, 1000 Point Club). Seniors honored were (below, left to right); Thane Cowan, Jacoby Kelly, Brocke Blythe, Jonathan Lee. Also honored were a number of basketball players and cheerleaders who earned various academic awards. Photos submitted