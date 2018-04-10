Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 5 Bluffton 1 (baseball)

Crestview snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh, and the Knights defeated Bluftton 5-1 in Northwest Conference action on Monday.

Riley Saylor’s bunt single scored Kaden Short, then Brant Richardson scored on a sacrifice fly by Derek Stout. Korbin Hartman followed up with a two-out, two-RBI single to right field that scored Saylor and Dylan Hicks.

Crestview’s first run came in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Hartman that plated Hicks.

Saylor, Richardson and Hicks each had two hits, while Hartman finished with three RBI. On the mound, Richardson held the Pirates in check, going all seven innings and allowing six hits, striking out 10 and walking two.

Lincolnview 12 Spencerville 2, five innings (baseball)

The Lancers (5-0) needed just five innings to win on the road against Spencerville on Monday.

Gavin Carter went 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on one hit, while striking out nine and walking four. Chayten Overholt pitched the remainder of the game and gave up two hits, struck out three and walked one.

Ethan Kemler knocked in Brayden Evans in the first inning, then Jaden Youtsey scored on a double by Carter. Lincolnview made it 3-0 in the second when Sam Myers scored on a grounder by Youtsey, then the Lancers added three more runs in the third – Carter touched home plate on a grounder by Myers, and a two-RBI single by Overholt scored Collin Overholt and Creed Jessee.

Lincolnview made it 10-0 in the top of the fourth, when Kemler picked up his second RBI on the night on a double that scored Evans, then Kemler scored on a double by Carter. Jessee then hit a two-out double that plated Carter and Thad Walker.

Spencerville’s two runs came in the fourth, but the Lancers scored in the top of the fifth when Evans scored on a bases loaded walk, then Collin Overholt singled in Youtsey.

Bluffton 6 Crestview 2 (softball)

The Lady Knights fell to 4-3 (0-2 NWC) with a 6-2 defeat at Bluffton on Monday.

Lexi Gregory and Avery McCoy each had doubles for Crestview.

Victoria Litchensteiger went four innings, allowing seven hits, while striking out two and walking one. Kali Small pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a pair of hits while fanning one.

Fairview 6 Van Wert 5 (softball)

Three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning proved to be the difference, as the Lady Apaches edged visiting Van Wert 6-5 in non-conference action on Monday.

Lauren Moore led Van Wert at the plate, going 2-of-3 with a pair of runs scored. Katie Dickson had two hits, including a double, and scored a run, while Alexis Metz and Grace Kline each tallied a hit and score.

Van Wert (3-1) is scheduled to play at Wapakoneta today.