Tanya Elaine Schriver, 47, of Van Wert, died Friday morning, April 6, 2018, at her residence.

She was born March 21, 1971, in Van Wert, the daughter of William Edward and W. Irene (Miltenberger) Shinnaberry, who both preceded her in death. On October 12, 2006, she married Ronald L. Schriver, who also died April 6, 2018.

Survivors include her stepson, Ronald (Katherine) Schriver of Van Wert; a sister, Debra “Sue” (Steve) Thatcher of Van Wert; and two brothers, Allen L. (Joanne) Shinnaberry and Tony L. (Joyce) Shinnaberry, both of Van Wert.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 13, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: To the funeral home for the family to help cover expenses.

