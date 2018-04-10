VW independent/submitted information

In February, Independent We Stand, the national small business movement, kicked-off its third annual America’s Main Streets contest to help consumers, small business owners, and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. Main Street Van Wert is among this year’s nominees.

America’s Main Streets play an important role in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place reinforcing this year’s theme: “Local Memories. Lasting Impact.”

“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest shines a light on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets,” says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. “We know small businesses on these Main Streets help them thrive and have a measurable economic impact. This contest is a chance to share those stories with people from coast-to-coast.”

Main Street Van Wert is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on the redevelopment, business attraction, historic preservation, and quality-of-life efforts in Van Wert’s downtown district since 2004. A nationally accredited Main Street organization and a part of the Main Street America and Heritage Ohio networks, the organization continues to grow with new businesses each year.

In 2018, Main Street Van Wert became a Certified Local Government and is in the process of being listed on the National Register for Historic Places as a historic district. Also in 2018, the organization has worked to improve four existing storefronts with new doors, windows, and awnings and plans to assist another half dozen businesses in the district to continue showing improvement.

“Creating a vibrant and attractive downtown requires a lot of vision and community support, we are ever thankful for the Van Wert communities’ continued investment to see this happen,” said Mark Verville, MSVW Board President.

If Main Street Van Wert wins the America’s Main Street prize, the organization plans to invest the money into a much needed district wayfinding and signage plan, as well as restoring a historic marquee.

The first round of voting in the contest began as soon Main Street Van Wert was nominated and runs through April 22. All nominations and voting take place on https://mainstreetcontest.com/profile/205.

Important dates:

Before April 22: “America’s Main Streets” nominations and quarterfinalist voting

April 30 to May 27: “America’s Main Streets” semifinalist voting

June 4: “America’s Main Streets” winner announced

July 4: “Main Streets Make Us Better” event; “America’s Main Streets” winner announces plans for $25,000 grand prize

For more information on Main Street Van Wert, visit www.mainstreetvanwert.org.