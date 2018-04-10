Van Wert Police

April 7, 11:09 p.m. — Cody A. Gheen, 22, of 314 N. Harrison St., and Brandon R. Workman, 27, of 218 1/2 N. Cherry St., were both cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while in the 200 block of North Cherry Street.

April 7, 6:10 p.m. — Tyler Scheldo, 35, of 218 E. Central Ave., Apt. 2, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

April 5, 11:56 p.m. — James W. Vibbert, 55, of 913 Allingham St., was cited for OVI following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington and Sycamore streets.

April 5, 6:12 p.m. — Chad A. Fisher, 41, of 233 Thistlewood Court, Apt. 414, was arrested on a probation violation warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

April 4, 5:22 p.m. — Brandon S. Hershey, 30, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while at 427 S. Walnut St.

April 4, 12:38 a.m. — Jasmine A. Diener, 34, of 1122 E. Crawford St., was cited for OVI as a result of a traffic stop on Zimmerman Avenue.

April 2, 3:10 a.m. — Darren R. Gutierrez, 37, of 320 Burt St., was cited for persistent disorderly conduct while at the Comfort Inn in Van Wert.

April 1, 5:38 a.m. — Austin E. Davis, 24, of 404 Neel Ave., was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while also being arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.