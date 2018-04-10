The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018

The Crestview cheerleading program concluded their season with cheerleading coach Tori Metzger recognizing the squad’s accomplishments throughout the season. Cheer Scholar Athletes include (above, left to right): Alexandra Sefanek, Savannah Smith, Rosie Bogle, Chloee Case, Chelsea Taylor, Lauren Brecht, Emma Leary, and Krysden Sloan. Cheer Special Awards (below, left to right): Savannah Smith (Most Spirited), Lauren Brecht (Most Valuable Cheerleader), and Emma Leary (Most Valuable Cheerleader). photos submitted

 

