The Crestview cheerleading program concluded their season with cheerleading coach Tori Metzger recognizing the squad’s accomplishments throughout the season. Cheer Scholar Athletes include (above, left to right): Alexandra Sefanek, Savannah Smith, Rosie Bogle, Chloee Case, Chelsea Taylor, Lauren Brecht, Emma Leary, and Krysden Sloan. Cheer Special Awards (below, left to right): Savannah Smith (Most Spirited), Lauren Brecht (Most Valuable Cheerleader), and Emma Leary (Most Valuable Cheerleader). photos submitted