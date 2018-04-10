Van Wert independent

A Van Wert man was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge after illegal weapons and drugs were found during a search of his residence.

Jonathan J. Slates, 32, of 415 N. Jefferson St., was arrested by the Van Wert City Police Department on a charge of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. The search warrant was the result of a drug investigation conducted by the Van Wert Police Department Detective Bureau, which was assisted in that investigation by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

The search was conducted by detectives and uniformed police officers, who located and confiscated two semi-automatic handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 25 grams of marijuana, other suspected illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and $581 in cash.

Slates had been previously convicted of drug trafficking in 2007, which prohibits him from possessing any firearms under section 2923.13 of the Ohio Revised Code.

He was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, and will make an initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court on the charges at 9 a.m. this Thursday. Additional charges will be forthcoming when the investigation is completed.

In addition, city police are asking that those who have any information about illegal drug activity contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462. Those whodo not want to give their name or reveal their identity cancall Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867).

Those who provide information that helps solve a case could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.