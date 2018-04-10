VW independent/submitted information

Five area girls have been selected for the 2018 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The awards banquet is to be held Wednesday, April 18.

The program provides cash awards to seniors of Van Wert County high schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what she has.

This year’s girl finalists include Chloe Brake, daughter of David and Traci Brake; Hayley Kuhlman, daughter of Chad and Natasha Kuhlman; Marissa Miller, daughter of Jason Miller and Amy Hyitt; Paige Motycka, daughter of Joe Motycka; and Celina Sweet, daughter of John Sweet and Sandra Kay Maloney.

Brake is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is involved in Student Council, Quiz Bowl, Beta Club, Service Pack, and is a member of the swim team.

She is also a participant in the CEO program at Van Wert County Hospital. After graduation, she will attend The Ohio State University majoring in human nutrition on a pre-med track. Brake is currently employed at Rocky Top, and the YMCA of Van Wert County and its Camp Clay facility.

Kuhlman is a senior at Vantage Career Center, where she is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and secretary of the Health Technology Class, while also competing on the VWHS soccer team. Outside of school, she is involved in many service related activities, including the Red Cross, United Way, Kick for the Cure, and the Interact Club.

After graduation, Kuhlman plans to attend Rhodes State and pursue a degree in physical therapy. She is currently employed at the Black Angus and Van Wert Manor.

Miller is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Spirit Squad while also competing on the softball and golf teams.

After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Toledo to pursue a degree in exercise science as a route to medical school. Miller is currently employed at Subway.

Motycka is a senior at Crestview High School where she is captain of the basketball team, while also involved in FFA. Other activities include 4-H and club basketball.

Following graduation, she plans to attend Indiana Institute of Technology and major in special education, while also playing basketball at the collegiate level. She is currently employed at D’s on Main.

Sweet is a senior at Crestview High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society and the Knight Vision show choir. Other activities include tutoring other students and volunteering with the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

After graduation, Sweet plans to attend The Ohio State University majoring in nursing with a minor in Spanish. She is currently employed at El Mexicano restaurant and Arby’s, where she is a manager.