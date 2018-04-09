Van Wert independent

A local man who went to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to visit an inmate became an inmate himself soon after arriving in the lobby.

When deputies saw Ryan L. Schaadt, 33, of Van Wert, come into the visitors area of the jail, they immediately arrested him on a fifth-degree felony indictment for trafficking in drugs. The indictment was handed down Friday by the April session of the county grand jury.

To make matters worse for Schaadt, deputies found several packages of what are suspected to be drugs, as well as pill capsules containing powder believed to be drugs, while searching him during the jail intake process.

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said the substances will be sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation lab for testing, adding that additional charges could be filed after tests are completed.

Schaadt, who is being held on the grand jury indictment, will be arraigned this coming Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.