Van Wert rallied past Wayne Trace and Lincolnview to capture the first ever Cancer Classic at Crestview on Saturday. The Lady Cougars scored pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Wayne Trace 7-6, then Van Wert came back from an 11-6 deficit to claim the title with a 12-11 victory over Lincolnview. In other action at the quad, the Lady Lancers defeated Crestview 7-4, and the Lady Knights topped Wayne Trace 11-8. Photo courtesy of Maria Grothause