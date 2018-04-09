Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview took advantage of several Kalida mistakes to race out to a 5-0 lead, then the Knights held off the visiting Wildcats 6-4 in non-conference baseball action on Saturday.

With the bases loaded via an error and a pair of walks in the bottom of the second frame, successive walks to Cole Small and Kaden Short forced in Derek Stout and Korbin Hartman. An ensuing error plated Charles Stefanek, then a balk allowed Small to cross home plate for a 4-0 advantage. An RBI single by Griffin Painter scored Short for the final run of the inning.

A bases loaded balk in the sixth inning forced in Stefanek for Crestview’s remaining run. The senior finished the game 2-2 with a pair of runs scored.

Kalida scored a run in the third inning, two more in the sixth and one in the top of the seventh.

Small earned the win on the mound, going five innings, allowing seven hits, striking out three and walking one. Painter was given credit for the save.

Crestview (2-1) is scheduled to play at Bluffton today.