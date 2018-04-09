VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Salvation Army are asking for support for those left homeless after a Thursday night house fire in Van Wert County.

CERT and the Salvation Army have provided an avenue that people in the face of disasters can lean on in their times of need.

“Another sad day in the Van Wert community,” said CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. “First and foremost, the CERT team and the Salvation Army would like to send prayers to the family of the deceased. In respect for the family, we will make our teams available to them in any way possible.

“The tenants in the other two apartments are in need of the following items,” Klausing noted. “And we would like to assist them in rebuilding and moving on.”

The fire is the one on North Market Street in Van Wert. Everything was lost in the fire. CERT and the Salvation Army are looking for assistance in the following items needed:

Kiracofe:

Adult male: pants size, 44-by-28; shirt size, XL; t-shirt size, 2XL (long sleeves); shoe/boot size, 10½ wide; coat size, XL.

Manning:

Adult male: pants size, 36-by-32; shirt size, large; shoe/boot size, 12; coat size, large.

Clothing and other household donations can be taken to the Salvation Army Thrift Store. Specify which fire victim the donation is for. Monetary donations can be sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

For more information, call the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency office at 419.238.1300.