Gaylord E. “Gabe” Baker, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:47 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born July 19, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Golda M. (Trail) Baker, who survives in Van Wert, and Marion Eugene Baker, who preceded him in death.

As a youngster, Gabe was a member of Boy Scout Troop 35 and was a graduate of Van Wert High School, where he played football. As a teenager, he attended First Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church. Gabe worked for Kennedy Manufacturing for more than 40 years, until his illness forced him to retire. For many years, Gabe looked forward to working the fair circuit with Fisk Concession making french fries.

Gabe was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan and a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. He was an excellent artist and loved fishing. Above all, Gabe adored his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Tiffany Heidenescher of Ottoville, and Ammie Barnes and Ryan Baker, both of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Elyse Baker, Alexander Heidenescher, Erika Younts, Payton Waltmire, Gabriel Barnes, Dristyn Barnes, and Kimber Skye Baker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

His former wife and mother of his children, Kimberly A. Baker; and a grandson, Jacob Ryan Heidenescher, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with his cousin, the Rev. Gerald Baker, officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for final expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.