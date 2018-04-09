Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School’s boys & girls track & field teams hosted Kalida and Continental in a tri-meet on Saturday.

The boys team finished tied for second place and the girls team finished in second place. Below are the results:

Top individual performers (Lady Knights):

2nd Place (4x800m) Harting, McCoy, La. Black, Mitchener 12:01.00

4th Place (100m hurdles) Lyvia Black 19.80

3rd Place (100m) Nevaeh Pruett 14.50

2nd Place (4x200m) Ly.Black, Leeth, Thompson, Kline 2:08.00

2nd Place (1600m) Ragen Harting 6:06.00

2nd Place (4x100m) Leeth, Taylor, Thompson, Kline 59.40

3rd Place (400m) Alyssa Sparks 1:20.80

4th Place (400m) Hannah Turpening 1:23.00

3rd Place (300mH) Lyvia Black 54.40

1st Place (800m) Allison McCoy 3:02.00

2nd Place (800m) Lauryn Black 3:12.00

3rd Place (800m) Salex Overmyer 3:35.00

4th Place (800m) Dustiny Tice 3:47.00

1st Place (200m) Mackenzie Leeth 29.70

3rd Place (200m) Tiffany Thompson 30.80

4th Place (200m) Sophie Kline 31.70

2nd Place (4x400m) Harting, McCoy, Brown, La.Black 5:07.00

1st Place (high jump) Chelsea Taylor 4-10.00

4th Place (long jump) Chelsea Taylor 11-06.50

2nd Place (discus) Maddy Lamb 82-11.00

3rd Place (shot put) Lauren Brecht 28-00.00

Team standings (girls):

1. Kalida 79.00

2. Crestview 53.00

3. Continental 18.00

Top individual performers (Knights):

1st Place (110m hurdles) Tyler White 16.10

2nd Place (110m hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 18.30

3rd Place (110m hurdles) Darren Simmons 20.50

4th Place (110m hurdles) Jordan Updegrove 22.90

2nd Place (100m) Caylib Pruett 11.80

3rd Place (100m) Nick Springer 11.90

2nd Place (4x200m) White, Nihiser, N.Springer, Pruett 1:39.00

2nd Place (1600m) Wyatt Richardson 5:14.00

1st Place (4x100m) White, Underwood, N.Springer, Pruett 48.90

1st Place (300m hurdles) Tyler White 45.80

2nd Place (300m hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 47.00

3rd Place (300m hurdles) Darren Simmons 50.80

4th Place (300m hurdles) Jordan Updegrove 53.60

3rd Place (800m) Danil Lichtensteiger 2:43.00

2nd Place (200m) Dillon Underwood 25.80

4th Place (3200m) Irie Gray 13:38.00

1st Place (4x400m) Pruett, Underwood, Schuerman, N.Springer 3:59.60

3rd Place (discus) Robert Gonzalez 97-06.50

2nd Place (shot put) Robert Gonzalez 34-02.50

3rd Place (shot put) Isaiah LaTurner 34-01.00]

Team Standings (boys):

1. Kalida 58.00

T-2nd Crestview 56.00

T-2nd Continental 56.00

Both of Crestview’s track and field teams will resume action on Tuesday evening at home with Celina and Van Wert.