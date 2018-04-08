Print for later

Ronald L. “Murdoch” Schriver, 69, of Van Wert, died early Friday morning, April 6, 2018, at his residence.

He was born October 3, 1948, in Van Wert, the son of Robert and Naomi Jean (Radabaugh) Schriver, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Tanya Elaine Shinnaberry and she also died early Friday morning.

Survivors include a son, Ronald (Katherine) Schriver of Van Wert; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and two brothers, Robert R. Schriver of Van Wert and Mike (Shawn) Fickert of Bennett, Colorado.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.

