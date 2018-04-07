VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society announces its first speaker of the 2018 season. Speakers this season have been moved to Thursday evenings.

Jim Pickett, author of The Bones of Kekionga, will discuss his book and hold a book signing at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in the County Museum Annex.

Find out what happened during the armed encounter of the 1790 Battle of Kekionga, which took place in the Lakeside area of what is now Fort Wayne, Indiana. This well-researched educational thriller follows the American federal army, along with militia regiments from Pennsylvania and Kentucky, as they march deep into hostile Indian territory toward the new nation’s first battle since the American Revolutionary War.

Experience the exploits, hear the insights, and feel the emotions of both the new Americans led by General Josiah Harmar, and the Native Americans, led by Miami Chief Little Turtle. Many other early patrons in this campaign enhance the drama that few people know about.

Pickett grew up in New Haven, Indiana, and attended the University of Saint Francis, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in education in 1972 and a Master of Science in education in 1978. Pickett taught a variety of subjects in the DeKalb Central School District in northeast Indiana, retiring in 2011. He continues teaching driver’s education, of all things, in Fort Wayne, and also enjoys researching local and American history.