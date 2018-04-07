Van Wert independent sports

MARIA STEIN – Crestview and Marion Local combined for 17 hits and 16 runs, but in the end, the visiting Lady Knights held off the Flyers 9-7 in non-conference softball action on Friday.

Crestview scored a single run in the first, third and sixth innings, and three each in the second and fourth innings. Marion Local countered with one run in the second inning, and two runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings.

Ashley Call led Crestview with a pair of hits and two RBI, while Caitlin O’Hagan, Codi Miller and Ashley Call each had two hits and one RBI. Olivia Skelton finished with two RBI, and Lexi Gregory and Emma Bowen chipped in with an RBI apiece.

Crestview’s Cali Small pitched all seven innings and struck out seven, while allowing nine hits and four walks.

Crestview improved to 3-1.