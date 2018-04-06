DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Fire Department is investigating its first fatal fire in a number of years, following the deaths of two adults in an apartment house fire that occurred early this morning in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Fire Chief Jon Jones said this morning that his department got the call at approximately 2:07 a.m. Friday reporting a fire at 328 N. Market St. The department responded with manpower, two fire trucks, and an EMS squad, while Convoy, Ohio City, and Middle Point fire departments also provided mutual aid at the scene in the form of vehicles and manpower.

There was at least one positive in the otherwise tragic incident.

Three city police officers, Sergeant Rob Black and Officers Austin McIntosh and Josh Staten, were the first responders at the scene and were able to gain entry to the building and rescue a third person living in one of the three apartments of the residence. Unfortunately, the officers were unable to get past flames in the building to rescue the other two people in a second apartment, while a third apartment was reportedly unoccupied.

“The guys did a good job down there,” said VWPD Lt. James Haggerty. “I wish they could have done more.”

Chief Jones said the bodies of the two fatal victims, which were badly burned in the fire, will need to be positively identified before their names can be released. However, the apartment where the victims were found was rented to a Ron and Tanya Shriver.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 8 this morning cleaning up from the blaze, as well as seeking clues to what caused the fire that gutted the inside of the apartment house.

Members of the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was also at the scene providing a canteen for firefighters, while the American Red Cross Disaster Team is providing assistance to the surviving fire victim.