SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Gavin Carter struck out 14, walked none and scattered four hits over seven innings to help the Lancers defeat Lima Central Catholic 3-0 on Thursday.

In his last two outings, Carter has struck out a combined 26 batters, while allowing just five hits.

“Gavin was just electric tonight pounding the strike zone,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “Our coaching staff tabbed 18 first pitch strikes of the batters he faced, which is an unreal percentage.”

“That’s kind of his M.O., to get ahead on batters and work from there,” Fishpaw continued. “I’m proud of his effort against a very solid Lima Central Catholic team.”

All three of Lincolnview’s runs came with two outs.

The Lancers scored a run in the bottom of first inning, when Carter singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Chayten Overholt, who opened the inning with a single and later stole a base.

Lincolnview scored again in the fourth inning, when Overholt lined a single to left off Lima Central Catholic pitcher Dru Smith and drove in Thad Walker from second, then Overholt picked up his second RBI of the game when he singled in Creed Jessee in the bottom of the sixth. Overholt finished the game with four of Lincolnview’s nine hits (4-4), while freshman Creed Jessee had two hits.

“He’s a big strong kid, works hard in the cage and has worked his way into the lineup as our designated hitter,” Fishpaw said of Jessee.

Walker and Jaden Youtsey accounted for Lincolnview’s other hits.

Smith pitched a complete game for the Thunderbirds, striking out six and walking two.

The victory improved Lincolnview’s record to 4-0 on the season, and Fishpaw noted he’s enjoyed what he’s seen so far.

“I like the team’s comaraderie,” Fishpaw stated. “There’s no selfishness, they play hard, they all have goals that they want to achieve, and they know they can’t do that individually. I like they way they’re playing and the effort they’re giving.”

Lincolnview’s next game is scheduled for Monday at Spencerville.