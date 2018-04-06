Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview’s baseball and softball teams hosted Columbus Grove on Thursday and the end result was a split, with the baseball team earning a 5-0 victory, while the softball team fell 22-3.

Baseball

The Knights evened their overall record at 1-1 (1-0 Northwest Conference) by blanking Columbus Grove 5-0 in the NWC opener.

Crestview enjoyed a 2-0 lead when Jacob Painter drove in Caden Hurless and Riley Saylor in the bottom of the first, then the Knights increased their lead in the third, when Hurless scored on a Bulldog error.

Kaden Short crossed home plate on an error in the fourth, and Crestview’s final run came in the sixth, when Dylan Hicks singled in Brant Richardson.

Hurless finished with a hit and two runs and on the mound, the senior pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight. Painter pitched to the final Columbus Grove batter.

Hicks finished with three of Crestview’s six hits in the game, while Painter had two.

The Knights will host Kalida in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Softball

The Lady Knights were overwhelmed by Columbus Grove 22-3 in five innings.

It was the first loss of the season for Crestview (2-1, 0-1 NWC).

Danielle Bame led the Lady Bulldogs with a grand slam, while Teyah Sautter allowed just three hits and three walks, to go along with six strikeouts.

Olivia Skelton, Ashley Call and Caitlin O’Hagan accounted for Crestview’s hits. Victoria Litchensteiger pitched 3.5 innings and allowed 13 hits and one walk while striking out four. Emma Bowen pitched the remainder of the game and gave up six hits, one walk and struck out three.

Crestview will host Marion Local today.